Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Zach Wilson’s Future

The New York Jets reportedly plan on keeping Zach Wilson.

Wilson went from being the future of the franchise to being benched multiple times, and his time with the franchise has turned into an unmitigated disaster.

However, all hope might not be lost for him just yet.

Zach Wilson will likely remain with the Jets for next season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jets and the team’s GM Joe Douglas do “not plan to shop Wilson this offseason,” according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport, who is one of the biggest insiders in the game, added the franchise views Wilson “as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart,” and the people running the show believe the young QB “handled his demotions well.”

A previous report indicated the Jets were likely going to move on. That no longer appears to be the case.

Zach Wilson has struggled all season long. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson has struggled in a big way this season.

To call this season a disaster for the former BYU star would be an incredible understatement. The team won some games with him under center, but most of the team, it felt like the team was winning in spite of him.

On the year, he has 1,688 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. His QBR is a pathetic 37.1.

Whenever a guy loses his starting job multiple times in a single season, you know things aren’t going well. If Mike White had stayed healthy, he never would have gotten it back to begin with.

Will the Jets stick with Zach Wilson for years to come? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whatever happens down the road with Wilson, he has to improve and improve quickly. If he doesn’t, he’s going to struggle to ever see the field again.