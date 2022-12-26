Zach Wilson Benched, Again, As Mike White Returns As QB1 For Jets Ahead Of Seahawks Matchup

The New York Jets have named Mike White QB1 ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Zach Wilson has been benched yet again this season after his woeful performance in New York’s 19-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

White took over as the Jets’ starter Thanksgiving weekend leading the team to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Western Kentucky product missed the last two games after suffering rib fractures against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

The news every #Jets fan was waiting for: QB Mike White is back as QB1. pic.twitter.com/m0gYezRuwE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

In his three appearances, White has completed 62% of his passes and thrown three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The news of White taking over as starting quarterback after being cleared to return to action is no surprise at all given how bad Wilson has been this season. One NFL insider is already expecting the Jets to “move” on from Wilson given his lackluster and inconsistent play throughout the year.

Wilson was 9-of-18 through the air against the Jaguars while throwing for just 92 yards. The former second-overall pick is completing just 54.5% of his passes to go along with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Jets are 7-8 on the season and have not officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Road trip to Seattle and Miami are what’s left to close out their regular season.

