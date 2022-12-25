Jets Expected To Dump Zach Wilson: REPORT

It looks like Zach Wilson’s time with the New York Jets is likely over once the season ends.

Wilson was benched during a 19-3 loss Thursday night to the Jaguars, and it was just the latest serious bump in the road for the young QB since joining the franchise.

Now, it sounds like the Jets will part ways with the former second overall pick in the draft.

Jets expected to cut Zach Wilson after the season. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“They’ve lost all confidence in Zach Wilson. Zach’s lost confidence himself going into that last game, came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season,” Jay Glazer reported Saturday.

"Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."@JayGlazer has the latest on the Jets QB situation and when we can expect to see Jalen Hurts back on the field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gmAqUczfue — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

The Zach Wilson circus gets more chaotic.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Jets ultimately decide it’s time to move on Zach Wilson. As he nears the end of his second season in the NFL, it’s clear the experiment has not gone well.

While the team is 7-8, which is an improvement from last year, Wilson hasn’t had much to do with what little success the franchise has had this season.

Will the Jets release Zach Wilson? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

His stats are terrible, and anyone with eyes can see he’s struggling. He’s thrown for only 1,688 yards and has six touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Having bad stats as a young QB is understandable, but teams still want to see improvement. That’s simply not happened with Wilson. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that he’s regressing.

The dual-threat QB has fewer rushing TDs this season and is completing a lower percentage of his passes (55.6% in 2021 to 54.5% in 2022).

Zach Wilson’s future with the Jets in doubt. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Now, the Jets are expected to cut him loose. The good news for him is that he will 100% get another shot if he’s released. He’ll turn 24 shortly before next season starts, and teams will be able to get him cheap. A fresh start is probably in the best interest of everyone at this point. It simply isn’t working, and at some point, you have to recognize it and move on.