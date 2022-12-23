Zach Wilson Has A Noticeably Different Tone After Latest Benching

Zach Wilson sounds like a much humbler man after getting benched Thursday night.

The second-year QB for the Jets was yanked during a 19-3 loss to the Jaguars in favor of Chris Streveler. Wilson was only starting to begin with because Mike White is hurt.

Despite getting another shot to prove he belongs, the former second overall pick threw for 92 yards and an interception before Robert Saleh glued him to the bench.

After the game, Wilson showed a very different attitude and tone from what fans saw earlier in the season.

“I’ve got to look myself in the mirror. I’ve got to go back and watch this tape. You’ve got to be hard on yourself. You just say, ‘Why are we not moving the ball?’ And that starts with me. I didn’t put my team in the best position there and we didn’t do anything on offense,” Wilson told the media after the game, according to PFT.

As for the relentless booing he faced, the former BYU star added, “Yeah, it is [tough], but I don’t blame them. We have a passionate fan base and they’re here to watch us score touchdowns and we’re not scoring touchdowns, we’re not getting first downs, we’re not moving the ball, we obviously can’t throw the ball. Of course they’re frustrated.”

Will Zach Wilson start again for the Jets. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zach Wilson sounded a lot different just a few weeks ago.

Despite his humility Thursday night, Wilson didn’t always have the same attitude. Earlier in the season, Wilson was asked if he felt he let the defense down following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Without hesitating, Wilson replied with a quick “no.” He got benched for the next three games.

Zach Wilson when asked if he let the defense down: "No."



The Jets lost 10-3 😬 pic.twitter.com/bieN8xaa8v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2022

Now, after one of the worst primetime performances of the season we’ve seen from a starting QB, Wilson approached the situation with a significantly humbler attitude.

It turns out, getting bench and now fighting for your NFL future can quickly change your tone and outlook.

While I’m not ready to doom Wilson to a life on the bench as OutKick’s Chad Withrow, he’s clinging by his teeth to having a spot as a starting QB.

I don't want to be a prisoner of the moment…. BUT Zach Wilson has not only started his last game for the Jets, he may have started his final game in the NFL. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) December 23, 2022

On the season, Wilson has thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. It’s been ugly, and while there’s no guarantee he improves, at least he’s chilled out with the attitude.