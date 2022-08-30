‘F**k Scott Frost’: Enraged Nebraska Fans Rip The State Of The Program

Nebraska football fans continue to be the gift that keeps on giving.

The Cornhuskers were upset by Northwestern 31-28 Saturday in Ireland, and the game truly felt like the final nail in the coffin for Scott Frost in Lincoln.

Well, if voicemails shared by The Action Network are a sign of how most fans of the Cornhuskers feel, Frost should get his bags packed right now.

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost? (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

“F**k Scott Frost. That’s it. F**k Scott Frost,” a fan stated when leaving his message following Nebraska’s latest humiliating loss under the Scott Frost regime.

“Living in Nebraska is a f**king travesty, guys. I need a better team. I’m done,” another man sounding completely depressed and crushed said in his message.

"Why do I KEEP SPENDING MONEY ON THIS TEAM?!!"



The voicemails are back and callers had plenty to say about Nebraska this weekend 😂 pic.twitter.com/5zXWRpAA2e — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 29, 2022

It’s been incredible watching everything in Lincoln collapse under Scott Frost’s watch. Back in 2018 when he showed up to take over the Cornhuskers, people talked about Nebraska like they’d be back to competing for national titles in a couple years.

Not only did that not happen, the Cornhuskers appear to be slipping to new lows on a regular basis.

Nebraska fans rant about head football coach Scott Frost. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Scott Frost hopped the pond to play the Wildcats, was favored by double digits and blew the game in hilarious fashion after calling an onside punt up by a 11.

To put things in perspective, Frost could win 50 games in a row and still not catch Bo Pelini’s record in Lincoln. Fans have had enough.

These messages shared by The Action Network are just the latest proof of that fact.

"I'm doing this one from the bathroom because that's where sh*t belongs."https://t.co/XT3JguoexA — OutKick (@Outkick) August 29, 2022

Can Frost make it through early October without getting fired? His chances are looking good, and it’s safe to say fans want him gone.