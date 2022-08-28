Northwestern’s Offensive Line Coach Trolls Nebraska In Brutal Fashion

Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson dropped the mic on Nebraska with a hilarious Saturday tweet.

The Wildcats stunned the Cornhuskers 31-28 in Dublin, and the unbelievable loss for Scott Frost truly feels like the end of his time coaching in Lincoln.

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost after the Cornhuskers lost to Northwestern in Ireland? (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

While the pundits debate Frost’s job security, Anderson decided to take a shot at the Nebraska coach claiming his players were working so hard in camp they were throwing up 15 to 20 a day.

“And to think we only puked 4 times all camp,” Anderson tweeted a few hours after the massive upset win was final.

And to think we only puked 4 times all camp 🚫🤮 — Kurt Anderson (@OLINEPRIDE) August 28, 2022

You know things are going bad for Nebraska when a Northwestern position coach feels bold enough to troll their program.

Twenty five years ago, nobody could have ever imagined a situation where the Wildcats beat the Cornhuskers and then the rival coaches dunked on Nebraska.

Yet, Nebraska has fallen so far and fast the Big Sky won’t even take them. The FCS doesn’t even want to be associated with one of the most historic programs in the history of college football.

Nah we good https://t.co/bmsI7YKipJ — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) August 27, 2022

When I broke down Scott Frost’s path to keeping his job in Lincoln, he 100% needed to beat Northwestern. Not only did that not happen, but Nebraska’s defense looked unbelievably bad.

If it’s an accurate indication of what the team will be like all season, Frost might as well save some time and pack his bags right now.

Northwestern beats Nebraska in Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

As for Anderson, he’s in the early running for best college football tweet of the season.