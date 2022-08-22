Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has dialed back claims about his players vomiting in practice.

Frost is in a make or break year with the Cornhuskers, and expectations are surprisingly high. Yet, instead of focusing on that, he claimed last week members of the offensive line were throwing up all the time in practice.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost clarifies comments about players vomiting. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – [offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is] just working them hard. I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball,” Frost said. Now, he’s admitted that claim wasn’t exactly true.

During a Sunday press conference, the embattled Nebraska coach admitted he “might have exaggerated a little bit” when talking about his players throwing up constantly, according to On3.

Scott Frost admits he exaggerated claims about players throwing up during practice. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The former Nebraska quarterback and UCF coach added that his “training staff and weight staff” keep him updated at all times what’s happening with his players.

I’m not sure anyone believed Frost’s claim about players throwing up 15 to 20 times per practice, and he’s now clarified what he meant.

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Clearly, it wasn’t a true claim. Everyone assumed he was exaggerating, and he’s now admitted it on the record.

Generally speaking, if you find yourself talking about players vomiting and not what’s actually important on the field, things have gone wrong.

Scott Frost dials back claims about players vomiting 15-20 times in practice. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The good news for Scott Frost is all will be quickly forgotten if Nebraska gets off to a strong start. If not, he might have to update his resume.