Scott Frost Claims His Players ‘Love’ Throwing Up 15-20 Times Per Practice

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost dropped an all-time wild quote when talking about his players throwing up during practice.
With the season just a couple weeks away, members of the offensive line are throwing up 15 to 20 times per practice because of the work o-line coach Donovan Raiola is putting them through.
While that’d be a huge red flag for any normal person, Frost doesn’t think it’s a big deal.
“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard. I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball,” Frost explained, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Just a quick reminder for everyone. In Frost’s first six years with the Cornhuskers, Nebraska is 15-29. They’ve been among the worst teams in major college football.
Now, he’s talking about how coach Raiola has the offensive line puking more than a dozen times a day. Does it even need to be stated out loud how insane that is?
Frost is framing this like it’s a positive. Somehow, vomiting makes you tougher! Am I getting this right?
The embattled football coach in Lincoln better pray this all works out for him in the end. He’s lost all benefits of the doubt.
If the Cornhuskers struggle out the gate, Scott Frost is gone and these comments will be mocked for years to come.
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
So Scott Frost studied at the D J Durkin school for player care and nurturing. Of course, even DJ got a job, albeit with Jimbo at A&M.
Holy Frank Kush , Batman !!! I thought that mindset of “toughenin”em up” went out with the Parris Island investigation in the 60s.
.
Since OL tend to be :white guys” I guess it’s OK …
Would welcome anyone who can get an interview with any of their OL parents. This does not make kids tough. It’s beyond stupid under any conditions and a whole new level of stupid during the heat of summer.