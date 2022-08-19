Nebraska Officially Announces Starting QB

Casey Thompson is officially the starting quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The former Texas quarterback was announced as the team’s starting QB Thursday night by head coach Scott Frost, according to On3.

How will Nebraska QB Casey Thompson do in 2022? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Last season with the Longhorns, the athletic junior quarterback threw for 24 touchdowns, 2,113 yards and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

When Quinn Ewers arrived in Austin, Thompson decided it was time for a fresh start and he landed in Lincoln.

Casey Thompson officially named QB1 in Lincoln. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Casey Thompson will be tasked with leading the Cornhuskers back to glory, and he definitely has his work cut out for him.

Nebraska’s schedule this season is far from a cakewalk. The Cornhuskers have games against Oklahoma, a scrappy Purdue team, a competent Minnesota squad, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

They’re going to be underdogs in probably half of their 2022 games.

Casey Thompson will start at QB for Nebraska. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Furthermore, there seems to be this idea that Scott Frost is some great QB whisperer. As I said on OutKick 360 earlier in the week, people need to stop believing that.

Adrian Martinez never got better under Frost’s coaching and Luke McCaffrey was run out of Lincoln. Until fans see a QB grow and develop under Frost, there’s no reason to believe he’s amazing at developing his former position.

Is Scott Frost overrated? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It should be fun to see how Casey Thompson does this season. There’s no doubt expectations are high.