Nebraska Unveils Impressive Throwback Football Uniforms

Nebraska’s football team will have some new threads during the 2022 season.

The Cornhuskers unveiled uniforms Monday honoring the legendary 1983 Nebraska squad.

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers 💥

#GBR pic.twitter.com/ipLDDIz7nc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022

The 1983 team went 12-1, and averaged nearly 550 yards of offense a game. The squad scored at least 40 points in nine of the team’s 12 games, and went for more than 50 seven times.

Nebraska unveils throwback uniforms. (Credit: Twitter/@HuskerFBNation)

The offense under Tom Osborne that season was unlike anything that had been seen before, and it’s not been seen very often since.

If it wasn’t for an infamous 31-30 loss to Miami in the Orange Bowl, the team would have been crowned national champions.

Now the 2022 Nebraska football team will wear uniforms honoring the 1983 squad. If you’re going to do throwback uniforms that pay homage, this is the way to do it.

Nebraska’s 1983 football team featured one of the best offenses in college football history. (Credit: Twitter/@HuskerFBNation)

These uniforms are incredibly slick, and they might be just what the Cornhuskers need to drum up some energy and excitement going into the 2022 campaign.

The 1983 Nebraska football team went 12-1. (Credit: Twitter/@HuskerFBNation)

After all, it’s a make or break season for Scott Frost. If he doesn’t string together an above-.500 season, he’s gone.

Nebraska will wear uniforms honoring the 1983 team. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

