Nebraska Fan Unleashes All-Time Great Rant After Humiliating Loss To Northwestern

A Nebraska fan cut it loose after the Cornhuskers suffered a stunning defeat over the weekend to Northwestern.

After thousands and thousands of faithful Nebraska fans traveled to Dublin to watch the game in Ireland against the Wildcats, Scott Frost managed to blow a lead in stunning fashion, and one Nebraska fan has absolutely had enough.

Will Nebraska football coach Scott Frost get fired? (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

“You thought you were ready to watch Nebraska football, but really you were ready to be hurt again. I’m doing this one from the bathroom because that’s where sh*t belongs,” YouTube user Corn Nation said to open the video, and it was off to the races from there.

He didn’t stop there. Corn Nation further added, “I cried during this game. You know why? Northwestern ran the ball how many times at the end? That’s what we want to do to other people and they did it to us. They didn’t even bother throwing the ball at the end of the game because they knew we were done.”

He also suggested the attorney general of Nebraska should “file fraud charges” against Scott Frost for the abysmal game. Soak up his pain below, but wear headphones because the language gets a bit rough.

Honestly, I think all college football fans know this man’s pain to some degree or another. We might not all be Nebraska fans, but we all know what it’s like to get crushed.

Look at the pain in this man’s face! Look at the eyes. That’s what having Scott Frost as your head coach since 2018 will do to you.

If that’s not a thousand yard stare, I don’t know what is. He’s not looking at anything. He’s looking right through everything in hopes of numbing the pain of being a Nebraska fan.

Nebraska fan rips Scott Frost after losing to Northwestern. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efI8wcRAgsk)

Where do the Cornhuskers go from here? Well, unless Frost rattles off several wins over the month of September, he’s done in Lincoln.

Nebraska fans are done with Scott Frost. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank, and even if he’s fired, there’s still more pain on the way for Nebraska fans.