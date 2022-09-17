Urban Meyer’s Future In Television May Be Up In The Air After New Update On Nebraska’s Head Coaching Search

Urban Meyer may not be out of coaching for long. The 58-year-old is currently serving as an analyst with Fox Sports, but toes have been dipped in the water about a potential future opportunity.

On Saturday morning, as Big Noon Kickoff set up in Lincoln, Nebraska, a large contingency of Cornhusker fans made their wishes heard. They want Meyer to be their team’s next head coach and were very loud in expressing that notion.

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jaguars before his first year came to completion in 2021. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It is unclear as to whether there is mutual interest between the two parties. However, according to CBS’ Dennis Dodd, a conversation has been had at the very least.

Nebraska has contacted Urban Meyer about the possibility of coaching the Cornhuskers.

While it may seem like that would make the former Utah, Florida, Ohio State and Jaguars coach a top option for the job, that is not necessarily the case. Athletic Director Trev Alberts made it very clear earlier this week that names mentioned in regard to the job may not be legitimate candidates.

“You’re gonna hear about a lot of names. That’s good,” he said. “That means we’re going to talk to a lot of people because we’re going to clearly define what our values are, and we’re not going to hire coaches who don’t believe in what we believe in.”

Meyer, of course, has won three national championships. His name has been discussed by fans and analysts alike since Frost was fired. Even before Frost was fired.

Clearly, a conversation has been had inside Nebraska’s athletic department as well. It will be interesting to see if this becomes a realistic possibility. It’s almost as if people have forgotten why Meyer was fired in Jacksonville. Or maybe they are choosing to forget, because he wins ball games.

Either way, Nebraska has contacted Urban Meyer about the job. That’s all we know right now.