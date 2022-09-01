Two Major College Teams Might Be Targeting Urban Meyer

Is Arizona State interested in hiring Urban Meyer?

Meyer flamed out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in spectacular fashion before his first full season ended, and he’s currently in his old TV role with Fox for Big Noon Kickoff.

However, it sounds like a return to coaching isn’t completely out of the cards.

Will Arizona State hire Urban Meyer? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During the Wednesday episode of “The Dan Patrick Show,” Patrick and his crew discussed Nebraska as a potential landing spot for Urban Meyer, and then the legendary TV host dropped a bombshell.

He said a source had informed him Arizona State might be a possible landing spot for the three-time national champion.

If Urban Meyer took the Nebraska job once Scott Frost gets run out of Lincoln, it would be surprising but understandable.

Nebraska is a historic program with limitless resources and the fans are desperate to be good again. The fans would be willing to overlook a lot to get back to winning 10 games a season.

Urban Meyer could almost certainly get the Cornhuskers there.

Are college programs targeting Urban Meyer? (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

However, if Arizona State hired Urban Meyer it might break college football. The Sun Devils are in a conference – the PAC-12 – that might even exist in a few years.

It’s one of the most unstable situations in recent college football memory. Why would Meyer want to deal with that chaos?

Could he win with the Sun Devils? Sure, but nobody is turning that program into the second coming of Alabama at any point in the near future.

Will Urban Meyer coach again? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The most likely option is Meyer continues to collect his paychecks from being on TV and doesn’t ever coach again. However, if he does, you can count on Nebraska being a much better landing spot than Arizona State.