Urban Meyer Shoots Down Idea Of Return To Bowling Green

Should Urban Meyer apply foot-to-ass of another kicker or wish to experience the seemingly discreet grind of a lady friend to his lap, he’ll have to do so at a spot other than Bowling Green State University.

Despite rumors that Meyer could return to BG – he coached the Falcons for two seasons, essentially launching his successful college coaching career – the 57-year-old admitted that a return to northwest, Ohio isn’t happening.

“Wow. What a question,” Meyer said when Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade asked if he’d return to BGSU or even nearby Toledo. “I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.”

Let’s be real. Meyer can’t stay away from the sidelines long. Though he’s previously stated he’s retired from coaching – this guy changes his mind more often than a hungry wife tasked with making dinner plans – he’ll be back at some point. But you don’t win multiple national championships, take home millions from the Jaguars, then head back to the MAC.

Apologies to those Bowling Green fans who had their hopes up, but this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

What does raise an eyebrow is the question asked by Briggs. While there is an obvious connection between Meyer and BG – the Falcons went 17-6 in his two seasons – tossing Toledo’s name into the mix is just comical.

Assuming Meyer would have interest in coaching the Rockets would be like asking Phil Jackson if he’s given any consideration to coaching in Ice Cube’s BIG3.

Meyer holds a career record of 187-32 in college and has three national championships. His lone season in the NFL saw him win just two of 13 games with Jacksonville before being fired. Urban’s ability to create a buzz remains undefeated.

