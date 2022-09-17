Nebraska Fans Make Their Feelings On Urban Meyer Crystal Clear

Nebraska fans love Urban Meyer.

The Cornhuskers are looking for a new coach after kicking Scott Frost to the curb, and the former Ohio State coach’s name has been kicked around a lot.

Well, if there was any doubt whether or not fans want Urban to take over the team in Lincoln, it was erased Saturday morning.

Will Nebraska hire Urban Meyer? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Nebraska fans cheer for Urban Meyer.

During Big Noon Kickoff, fans loudly chanted “We want Urban” with the three-time national champion sitting just feet away.

It also wasn’t just a couple people shouting it. The chant was overwhelming and clearly heard on the broadcast.

For the record, quickly after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, I floated the idea of the Cornhuskers reaching out to Meyer.

The downside is Meyer didn’t do well at all in the NFL with the Jaguars, but the upside is absolutely massive.

Nebraska needs a winner. Urban can get the job done.

Meyer has a college record of 187-32, and he went 83-9 during his time with Ohio State. There’s no coach on the market as accomplished as Meyer.

Even after a failed stint in the NFL, he still should be a very hot commodity.

Nebraska fans show support for Urban Meyer. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Nebraska is serious about becoming competitive again, the Cornhuskers have to at least gauge Meyer’s interest. Cleary, the fans are all-in on the legendary coach.