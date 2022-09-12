Will Nebraska Hire Urban Meyer? It Sounds Like A Real Possibility

Speculation is swirling that the Nebraska Cornhuskers might hire Urban Meyer.

The Cornhuskers are looking for a new football coach after firing Scott Frost this past Sunday following a horrible career in Lincoln, and Paul Finebaum thinks Urban Meyer makes a lot of sense.

“There’s really only one elite coach right now I think that’s capable of changing a program. I’ll try not to completely throw up my breakfast as I utter the two words Urban Meyer. I’m not even sure he can do it, but I think he’s certainly – and since he’ll be in Lincoln this weekend maybe we’ll get him to comment on it,” Finebaum said on “McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning,” according to On3.

Will Nebraska hire Urban Meyer? (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

He’s also not the first major media member to speculate that the three-time national champion could end up in Lincoln.

Previously, Dan Patrick and his crew had a discussion about whether or not Meyer could end up wearing red and white coaching the Cornhuskers.

While it sounds crazy to speculate about whether or Nebraska will hire Urban Meyer, there’s no question he’s the biggest name on the market if he decides to get back into coaching.

His time with the Jaguars was an unmitigated disaster, but there’s no question he was an incredibly elite talent at the college level.

Will Urban Meyer ever coach again? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He went 187-32 overall during his college career, and Urban Meyer compiled a record of 83-9 during his time with the Buckeyes before retiring and heading to the NFL.

You can say a lot of things about Urban Meyer, but claiming he can’t coach college football definitely isn’t one of them.

Now, would Nebraska actually do it? There’s no doubt Meyer could win in Lincoln, and you’d just have to weigh that against any PR backlash.

Will Nebraska hire former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At this point, Nebraska is just desperate to win. Burn it all down and pull the trigger on Meyer if you really want to give fans something to talk about.