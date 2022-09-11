Nebraska Fires Scott Frost, Names Mickey Joseph Interim Football Coach

Nebraska fired head football coach Scott Frost Sunday.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced Sunday afternoon that Frost was fired effective immediately following an embarrassing Saturday loss to Georgia Southern.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately … After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position,” Alberts explained in a statement released to fans.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics – Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

Due to the fact he was fired prior to October 1, Frost will be owed $15 million from the Cornhuskers. If the team had waited just a few weeks, the buyout would have been cut in half to $7.5 million.

Instead, the athletic department and program clearly decided saving the money wasn’t worth the embarrassment the program had endured to start the season following losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern.

Nebraska fires Scott Frost after losing to Georgia Southern. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Frost came to Lincoln after a dominating run with UCF, and expectations couldn’t have been higher. He was the chosen son. Frost was the man who would restore glory to the program.

Instead, he leaves Lincoln with a record of 16-31 and never won more than five games in a season. He will absolutely be remembered as an all-time coaching bust.

Nebraska fires Scott Frost after compiling a record of 16-31. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Now, Nebraska gets a fresh start. After all the pain the program has been through, the Cornhuskers definitely need it.