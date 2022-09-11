There is a very slim chance that Scott Frost will be the head coach at Nebraska past October 1st. The 47-year-old, former two-time national champion quarterback can’t stop losing one-possession ball games.
That was the case once again on Saturday night as he lost to Clay Helton and Georgia Southern. It came after losing to Northwestern in Dublin to begin the year, and struggling during a win over North Dakota in Week 2.
To make matters worse, the Cornhuskers held a four-point lead with three minutes left. The Eagles proceeded to drive 75 yards on 11 plays and went back ahead with 36 seconds remaining.
Although Casey Thompson and the Nebraksa offense got the ball back, they did not get far enough into field goal territory for a sure-thing. The kicker came out and totally shanked it.
To add salt to the wound, Nebraska paid Georgia Southern seven-figures to roll into Lincoln for a “buy game” and pull the upset.
The loss marks Frost’s 31st in four years as the head coach of his alma mater and it was an ugly one. While it is very possible that the university chooses to let him go this week because Saturday was so, so bad, it will likely choose to wait until next month.
Frost’s contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1. He will be bought out by Oct. 2. You can count on that.
In the meantime, college football fans are blessed to get a few more weeks of jokes at his expense.
As Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Twitter was ruthless.
Here are some of the best reactions to the final nail in Scott Frost’s coffin:
Tough day to be a Cornhusker. Even tougher day to be Scott Frost.