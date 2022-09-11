There is a very slim chance that Scott Frost will be the head coach at Nebraska past October 1st. The 47-year-old, former two-time national champion quarterback can’t stop losing one-possession ball games.

That was the case once again on Saturday night as he lost to Clay Helton and Georgia Southern. It came after losing to Northwestern in Dublin to begin the year, and struggling during a win over North Dakota in Week 2.

Margin of defeat in Scott Frost’s last 13 losses at Nebraska



3

3

7

7

9

5

7

3

3

7

8

7

6 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 11, 2022

To make matters worse, the Cornhuskers held a four-point lead with three minutes left. The Eagles proceeded to drive 75 yards on 11 plays and went back ahead with 36 seconds remaining.

TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA SOUTHERN! 🔥@GSAthletics_FB takes the lead over Nebraska with just over 30 seconds left on the clock! pic.twitter.com/DqPEGkkKqM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

Although Casey Thompson and the Nebraksa offense got the ball back, they did not get far enough into field goal territory for a sure-thing. The kicker came out and totally shanked it.

To add salt to the wound, Nebraska paid Georgia Southern seven-figures to roll into Lincoln for a “buy game” and pull the upset.

Nebraska paid Georgia Southern $1,423,000 for that loss. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 11, 2022

The loss marks Frost’s 31st in four years as the head coach of his alma mater and it was an ugly one. While it is very possible that the university chooses to let him go this week because Saturday was so, so bad, it will likely choose to wait until next month.

Frost’s contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1. He will be bought out by Oct. 2. You can count on that.

In the meantime, college football fans are blessed to get a few more weeks of jokes at his expense.

As Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Twitter was ruthless.

Here are some of the best reactions to the final nail in Scott Frost’s coffin:

Nebraska loses to Georgia Southern. So who replaces Scott Frost as the next Cornhusker coach? I’m stunned he’s been this much of a disaster. Stunned. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2022

Obligatory “Scott Frost: future Alabama analyst” tweet — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) September 11, 2022

Live look at Scott Frost’s seat pic.twitter.com/dCjxqCELrE — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) September 11, 2022

Nick Saban to Scott Frost tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/3ZCP3w8qIb — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 11, 2022

SCOTT FROST YELLING WELCOME TO MOES BY FRIDAY — the artist formerly known as Chefboyareed (@Chefboyareed) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost's buyout drops dramatically on October 1 so after this game they should have him do odd jobs around campus for a few weeks until his firing. Teach math classes, work at the pool on campus, give out parking tickets, whatever. It'll be fun. The only solution. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost walking 1,500 miles directly into the ocean — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost’s meeting with Nebraska’s administration tomorrow



pic.twitter.com/c0P30MHEdO — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost when he gets to the office pic.twitter.com/rqPVURVw76 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 11, 2022

Nebraska to Scott Frost pic.twitter.com/JL1cHQTWyw — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost is gonna have to walk back to Wood River. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 11, 2022

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost and named Tik Tok Corn Kid as his replacement pic.twitter.com/ma12WtjUoC — Robby Ashford Stan Account (@sheabooskyy) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost getting breakfast tomorrow in Lincoln: pic.twitter.com/gXbVdoaIyl — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 11, 2022

this cop should just arrest Scott Frost rn #GSOvsNEB pic.twitter.com/aQEBjO9rYn — Koro (@smokinlifeboats) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost going to the locker room pic.twitter.com/sU7Sl0aWWf — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 11, 2022

Sir, Scott Frost lost again pic.twitter.com/2lHgBd9xbI — Xander Hohe (@AlexHohe12_4) September 11, 2022

He probably beat Scott Frost in a close game pic.twitter.com/lPiIbdtyHw — Anthony (@tonebone35) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost facing the media after losing to Georgia Southern (+1100 ML) pic.twitter.com/reuXNBANee — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 11, 2022

scott frost in a month pic.twitter.com/IGqEqwOlPQ — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 3, 2022

Scott Frost walking into his office in about 10 minutes: pic.twitter.com/UpmzYbvFBE — BigOrangeHeupel (@BigOrangeHeupel) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost right now pic.twitter.com/Vt3iaXlnp3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost in about a week pic.twitter.com/vwmxjdRz0R — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) September 11, 2022

Neal Brown: I am the biggest loser of week two.



Scott Frost: pic.twitter.com/TO6SMcDkJG — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) September 11, 2022

Nebraska boosters to Scott Frost post-game pic.twitter.com/MtVvZJK4jU — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) September 11, 2022

Scott Frost showing up to the facility tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SnRtB6H3JU — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 11, 2022

Tough day to be a Cornhusker. Even tougher day to be Scott Frost.