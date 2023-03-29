NBC Sympathizes With Trans Community, Not Christian Victims Following Nashville Shooting

Videos by OutKick

According to NBC News, the trans community is the victim of the Nashville school shooting during which a trans person murdered children.

“Fear pervades Tennessee’s trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter’s gender identity,” read the headline.

Fear pervades Tennessee's trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter's gender identity: “We were already fearing for our lives. Now, it’s even worse.” https://t.co/dftpoDE5C2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2023

NBC declares sympathy for the community to which the shooter belonged, and not to the communities whose loved ones were assassinated.

The outlet did not address how Christians feel. Or Christian children who now live with the fear that they are next. You know, the targets of the attack.

The headline reads as if Christians slayed a trans terrorist, the inverse of the reality.

In fact, NBC would need not change a word in the headline if the opposite took place.

Elsewhere at NBC, its resident HIV reporter declared The Daily Wire responsible for the massacre. A character named Benjamin Ryan says the “anti-trans activity” of Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowle pushed the assassin over the edge.

Next, a progressive journalist called David Pakman derided the murdered children for not “praying enough.”

Per Pakman, it’s their fault a loon killed them.

“Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events. Is it possible they weren’t praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?” Pakman tweeted.

TOPSHOT – A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 28, 2023. – A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on Monday, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Media coverage of Nashville shooting

The media playbook is simple:

Blame the GOP, America, guns, The Daily Wire, or Christians for the shooting. Blame anyone but the trans terrorist who shot up 9-year-old children.

However much you loathe the corporate press, it’s not enough.

They are not doing original reporting. They are not questioning why the manifesto is still not public. Or how the radicalization of American culture could have led to the shooting.

Rather, the media has set out quest to use a school shooting to push a trans agenda.

The Nashville shooting is yet another nail in the coffin of the credibility of NBC. Luckily, there wasn’t much left before Monday.