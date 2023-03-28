Journalist Mocks Shot-Up Christian School, Then Calls Himself A Victim of Anti-Semitism

Videos by OutKick

A progressive journalist host mocked the Christian school a transgender person shot up Monday in Nashville.

David Pakman derided the murdered children for not “praying enough.”

“Very surprising that there would be a mass shooting at a Christian school, given that lack of prayer is often blamed for these horrible events. Is it possible they weren’t praying enough, or correctly, despite being a Christian school?” Pakman tweeted.

He has since deleted the post. But the screenshots remain:

Pakman is a vile little man, one who has a grave issue with prayer.

So much so that he attempted to make light of what could be an anti-Christian hate crime that resulted in the death of three children.

David Pakman is disturbed. He’s also a victim.

Pakman claims he — not the slayed children — is the true target here. He says he became a victim of anti-Semitism following his tweet and thus had to delete it.

He deleted that tweet too:

Still, Pakman was not even the most humiliating figure in the press on Monday. That title goes to Benjamin Ryan, who covers HIV for NBC.

Ryan blamed the massacre on Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles. He tweeted that the Daily Wire’s “anti-trans activity” is the reason a trans person murdered children in the classroom.

Like Pakman, Ryan quickly deleted the post. But he also scrubbed his Twitter bio, to no longer represent NBC.

Did NBC fire him for stupidity? We can’t know for certain. Benjamin Ryan did not respond to an OutKick request for comment.

Unfortunate it is to see the ghouls in the media reveal their vileness at a time of tragedy.

Self-loathing tools like David Pakman are why the country despises the media. He couldn’t wait even a day to weaponize a school shooting against those who pray to God.