DeSantis Team Vows To Freeze Out Lying NBC, Andrea Mitchell

The Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to freeze out MSNBC and NBC “News” until host Andrea Mitchell apologizes for her continued misrepresentation of DeSantis’ stance on teaching slavery in the classroom.

Last week, Mitchell falsely claimed in an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that the governor is trying to bury the history of slavery from the state’s curriculum.

Amid pressure from OutKick, Mitchell addressed her lie on Wednesday. She called her representation of DeSantis “imprecise.”

But “imprecise” doesn’t suffice. Rather, Mitchell published a blatant lie about a political figure her network seeks to diminish.

Wednesday night, Press Secretary Bryan Griffin responded to NBC doubling down on its deceptive coverage:

https://twitter.com/BryanDGriffin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1628455899047112705%7Ctwgr%5Ed159772cee26598a2ad3769a51c6cccd776acc99%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Ftv%2Fwas-a-blatant-lie-desantis-team-rejects-andrea-mitchell-saying-she-was-imprecise-on-govs-education-views-vow-to-freeze-out-nbc%2F

As we wrote last summer, the corporate media continues to lie to us as if we still believe them.

Corporate media can use deceptive photos to make it look like police cuffed AOC, & misrepresent the facts of each pressing event.



But their lies are ineffective. They don't change public perception.



Column: Media lies to use like we still believe them.https://t.co/nsgbqJQTe0 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 29, 2022

Outlets like NBC act as if we don’t have access to the truth.

We do.

And a simple search of the Florida Department of Education’s website shows just how dishonest Andrea Mitchell is. In fact, teaching about slavery is a requirement in the state.

The following is in the required instruction statute, s. 1003.42(2)(h), F.S. The history of African Americans, including: the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery; the passage to America; the enslavement experience; abolition; and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.



Ron DeSantis and Andrea Mitchell.

Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern also responded to the network’s smear of DeSantis.

“Once again, @mitchellreports is ‘imprecise’ in her description because she relies on unnamed “historians and teachers.”

“Florida statute requires the teaching of slavery and its aftermath. We just know that ‘queer studies’ has nothing to do with Jim Crow.

Well said.

The list of lies at NBC extends well beyond Gov. DeSantis. After all, MSNBC was the lead propagandist of The Russia Hoax following the 2016 election.

NBC “News” is not a credible news organization. It’s an arm of the Democrat Party.

Its indifference to truth exceeds that of CNN and the New York Times. NBC is on par with the Washington Post — just with a larger audience. But not by much.

Andrea Mitchell is a hack. NBC has doubled down on a provable lie. The truth has never mattered less to the supposed gatekeepers of the truth.