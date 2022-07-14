NBA Legend Doesn’t Think Kevin Durant Will Be Traded By Nets

The saga around Kevin Durant is still evolving, with any traction around a possible trade seemingly losing steam over the past week.

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on the opening day of NBA free agency, hijacking the day and sparking a conversation around a multitude of potential trade destinations.

But with four years left on his contract, and the immense haul that a team would need to part with in order to acquire the 12-time All-Star, there’s at least a decent chance we have not seen the last of Durant in a Nets uniform.

NBA great Jerry West seems to agree, telling Sirius XM radio that he believes Durant will remain in Brooklyn.

“I happen to know Kevin really well when he was in Golden State,” West said. “He’s one of the nicest people you ever want to be around. He’s a serious basketball player. This guy does not neglect his craft. I think sometimes when people poke and prod with him, sometimes he’ll say things … I’m happy he said them, but many times people misread him. Who he is as a person.”

“This is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen. And for him to want out … I can see why. I can see why”

West goes on to explain that the Rudy Gobert trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves may have an impact on Durant’s trade market, with the Utah Jazz receiving five draft picks from Minnesota.

“To my best guess, he’s not going to be traded,” West said “You can’t give enough to get a guy like him. I see Utah makes a trade with Minnesota. I said ‘Oh my gosh.’ The assets they got for a terrific defensive player … what would Kevin Durant command? He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Period.”

Last week, ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst also discussed the impact of Gobert’s trade on the market for Durant.

“The Jazz make this trade with Rudy Gobert last week where they get an incredible haul of draft picks,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “In which the Nets responded by saying ‘Now the price for Durant just went higher.’ And the rest of the league is kind of saying ‘We don’t think so. We don’t want to pay that price. We didn’t like that trade.’”