Adam Silver Sounds Off On Kevin Durant For Requesting A Trade From The Nets

Nets fans aren’t the only ones frustrated by Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is upset about the situation as well.

Silver held a news conference from Tuesday’s league owner’s meetings and was asked to share his thoughts about KD’s trade request. While most would assume the commissioner would take the easy way out and not really expand on the situation, Silver did the exact opposite.

Silver made it abundantly clear that he isn’t happy with what’s taken place in Brooklyn. Specifically, the commissioner made note that Durant isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. The bargain Silver is referring to is the four years still left on Durant’s contract.

“I don’t know whether he requested a trade or demanded one, frankly,” Silver explained. “This needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players, and the expectation in return is that they’ll meet their end of the bargain.

“I’m realistic that there’s always conversations going on behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades, and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”

Durant signed his deal with the Nets less than a year ago. Silver being upset with how things have transpired over the last few weeks is understandable, especially given that the Nets haven’t exactly been a poster child for the league over the past year or so.

It’s more than fair for the Nets to hold onto Durant while they wait for a suitable trade offer, especially seeing as how the ink on his $189 million guaranteed has barely dried.