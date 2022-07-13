Draymond Green Calls Out ESPN Anchor For Calling Kevin Durant ‘Emotional,’ Tells Network To Talk About Sports

Draymond Green – the podcaster who also happens to have four NBA championship rings – isn’t exactly a fan of traditional media. His latest target is ESPN, specifically network anchor Zubin Mehenti following his comments about Kevin Durant.

During a recent edition of SportsCenter, Nets reporter Nick Friedell simply noted that Durant’s desired move out of Brooklyn “could take a while.” Mehenti responded by saying “I mean, he’s an emotional guy, anything could happen.”

Green didn’t like that comment from Mehenti and went to bat for his former Warriors teammate.

“Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional…Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all very comfortable,” Green wrote on Twitter.

He also wrote ‘TNM’ at the end of the tweet, which stands for The New Media.

So, according to Green, media members don’t have a clue what’s going on and can’t assess whether someone is emotional or not. It’s a rich take coming from Green, who is one of the most emotional basketball players to ever play in the NBA.

Green telling ESPN to essentially ‘stick to sports’ is a message we can all get behind, however.

This isn’t the first time Green has stood up for Durant following his trade request out of Brooklyn.

Just last week Green went spoke on his podcast about how Durant owes the Nets absolutely nothing despite the franchise actually giving him anything and everything he wanted in August when he signed a four-year contract extension.

Green is among the crowd that thinks Durant deserves absolutely zero criticism while the Nets, media, and everyone else in between deserve the blame.