Draymond Green Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Care About Loyalty In ‘Double Standard’ Rant About Kevin Durant

Loyalty and legacy don’t matter as much in sports today as they once used to. Athletes, now at both the professional and college levels, have the freedom to jump ship whenever they look around and realize their current situation may not be as good as another.

On the one hand, athletes forcing themselves out of situations when they’re unhappy creates more parody and drama, which in turn draws even more attention from fans and media. On the other hand, these athletes originally pledged their loyalty to a certain team, fanbase, and city.

If we’re looking at this from the perspective of professional sports, there’s a line drawn in the sand when it comes to these situations.

There is one group of people that still values loyalty and legacy, and another who could not care less about those two things while solely focusing on the next best thing and not worrying about burning bridges along the way.

While Draymond Green has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, he officially became a member of that second group of people not worried about loyalty and legacy with his latest comments about Kevin Durant.

At the very least, he isn’t concerned with others not caring about loyalty, which it’s admittedly easier to think that way when you’re a 32-year-old with four NBA championship rings.

Does Kevin Durant Owe The Nets Anything?

The part of the dramatic story between Durant and the Nets nobody seems to be talking about is that KD still has four years left on his contract. Durant signed his four-year, $194 million extension with Brooklyn less than a year ago, in August of 2021.

Durant owes the Nets absolutely nothing despite them actually giving him anything and everything he wanted in August, at least that’s how Green sees the situation.

“If Kevin Durant says, I actually don’t wanna be here anymore, I wanna go somewhere else, why does it matter? Why does that make you weak? Why does that make him – means he’s running from something? I don’t understand that,” Green explained on his podcast.

“That’s the next step in his career. Again I always go back to saying if someone leaves Google to go to Apple after three or four years, and then they leave Apple after two years to go to Tesla… No one is going to say that person ran.”

Green’s comment about someone jumping from Google to Apple is true, nobody cares about that.

However, that person probably didn’t sign a $194 million contract, pledge their loyalty to a franchise, and work in front of 15,000 paying fans every single night.

At the end of the day, Green’s take on the Durant situation isn’t surprising, not in today’s sports world. Durant wants out because he doesn’t want to try and build something on his own in Brooklyn so therefore he deserves a free pass and zero criticism.