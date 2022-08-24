NASCAR Hall Of Famer Coming Out Of Retirement For Special Indy Road Race

Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement to run a special IMSA race on Labor Day weekend.

Gordon will run the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 2-4. The three-time Daytona 500 winner will also reunite with former crew chief Ray Evernham for the first time since 1999.

Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2015 before briefly returning the following season to replace an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., joins an entry list of more than 30 Porsche specialists all piloting Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place.”

Jeff Gordon last raced in 2016

Of course, Gordon will drive the No. 24 entry in the Invitational class of the Porsche one-make series as part of the second annual Porsche Sports Car Together Fest.

Gordon won 93 races over a 25-year career in the No. 24 Chevy, including five at The Brickyard.

He also holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for most road course wins (nine), ran the Indy road course in 2003 in a “car exchange” with Juan Pablo Montoya, and won the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Gordon will participate in a pair of practices Sept. 2, followed by a qualifying race and two races Sept. 3 and 4th.