NASCAR Veteran Pulls A Brett Favre, Backtracks On Retirement

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola is doing his best Brett Favre impression with two races to go in the regular season.

Almirola, 38, announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of this Cup season. However, the veteran may now be having second thoughts.

“Still don’t have a final decision,” Almirola said ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session at Watkins Glen. “I got nothing new to say about that. I’ve certainly prayed a lot about it and continue to think about it.”

Aric Almirola says he has not yet agreed to return for next season to Stewart-Haas Racing and has not made a final decision: pic.twitter.com/cJFPxdg5q9 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 20, 2022

Almirola announced in January that this would be his final Cup season, but rumors began swirling earlier this summer that he could return in 2023 and push retirement one more year.

A report earlier in the week suggested Almirola had already agreed to return next season, with longtime sponsor Smithfield Foods returning with him, but he pushed back on that Saturday.

Almirola is currently in the middle of his 15th Cup season, and fifth with Stewart-Haas Racing.

He has three wins over 412 career races, including last year at New Hampshire.

Almirola currently sits well below the playoff cutline and must win one of the next two races to make the playoffs. He’ll roll off 35th Sunday at Watkins Glen.