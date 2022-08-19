NASCAR Champ To Ross Chastain: ‘Get Your Sh– Together, We’re Professionals’

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain and Joe Gibbs Racing go together like oil and water.

At least that’s been the case this season.

Chastain is in the middle of a breakout year with Trackhouse Racing, winning a pair of races and sitting second in the points with two races left in the regular season.

For whatever reason, he’s also had several run-ins with the Joe Gibbs Racing quartet of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.

He got into Hamlin twice this summer—once at Gateway and again at Atlanta—and paid dearly for it when Hamlin returned the favor at Pocono.

Busch and Truex were the latest victims last week at Richmond, with Busch even saying he got “Chastained” after contact with the No. 1 late in the race.

Truex was also involved in the wreck, and had some not-so-subtle advice for Chastain this week as the series heads to Watkins Glen.

“Get your sh** together,” he told OutKick. “We’re supposed to be professionals, get it together. We’re the best in the world. I’m not sure what the deal is, but it’s been over and over and over this year.

“I don’t know if he has a beef with someone at JGR that I don’t know about, or if someone did him wrong along the way, but he’s had his share (of contact) with most of the field pretty much.”

That’s one way to put it!

Martin Truex Jr. below NASCAR playoff cutline with two races left

Truex has plenty of reason to be frustrated.

The former Cup champ currently sits below the playoff cutline with two races left despite a fairly strong season. He currently leads all drivers with seven stage wins, and has 11 top-10s and three top-5 finishes through 24 races.

But the JGR vet still hasn’t won, and he’s running out of time. Truex goes to Watkins Glen 26 points behind Ryan Blaney for the final playoff spot, and hasn’t been particularly great on road courses this season.

With Daytona – the ultimate wild card – looming next week, the 42-year-old admitted the team needs to “unlock the magic” soon.

“We’re just trying to figure out what to do and what we need to show up with,” he said. “The strategy (this weekend) is up in the air … we won’t know until we get to the track and see where we stack up. Do we have a car capable of winning? Are we willing to throw away stage points?

“I just try not to overthink it. We know where we’re at and what we need to do. Hopefully we can have the pace to win the race.”