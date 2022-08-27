NASCAR driver Kyle Busch began his press conference Saturday at Daytona by saying he had no update on the status of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Of course, that didn’t stop someone from asking the question.

“What did I just say?” Busch replied after a brief pause. “This is not the place to start airing dirty laundry. Trust me, in time, things will work out. Answering that question could either be positive for me or detrimental for me. It’s fair to say that I cannot answer those questions in here.

“I apologize … or I don’t. Not sure which.”

Don’t say he didn’t warn you!

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing at odds as NASCAR heads toward playoffs

Busch’s status at JGR has been a hot topic all summer, and has no resolution as the Cup Series barrels toward the postseason. As far as we know, the two-time Cup champion still has no ride for next season, and the possibility of Busch leaving becomes more realistic with each passing week.

Rumors have swirled about where, if anywhere, Busch could land if he doesn’t return to JGR.

Kaulig Racing is a possibility. Stewart-Haas could be an option, although Aric Almirola’s recent 180 on retirement could douse those flames.

What if Kurt Busch doesn’t return to the No. 45 car next season because of ongoing concussion issues? Could some mystery team add another ride in 2023?

Plenty of questions, but no firm answers with just 10 races left in the season after tonight’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Busch continued.

Busch, 37, has 60 wins over 20 Cup seasons, and last won a championship in 2018. The future Hall of Famer won earlier this year on the Bristol dirt, and sits firmly in the playoffs ahead of tonight’s Daytona finale.

For now, Busch said, all eyes are on the postseason – even as the questions continue.

“Is this entertaining?” he asked before heading out to the starting grid.

Give ’em hell, Rowdy!