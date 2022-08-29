NASCAR Fan Hits $1 Million Parlay, Driver Robbed By Crazy Extremists, Wrecks Galore At Daytona, Haley Slams NASCAR And Allmendinger ‘Happy To Get Out Alive’

Another NASCAR weekend at Daytona has come and gone, and, once again, the tow-trucks – and meteorologists – got their work in.

Hell, I think I can still hear ’em still wreckin down the backstretch and I live 20 miles away!

There was rain, more rain, some lightning, a little bit of flooding, and, oh yeah … a completely out-of-left field winner that went from 15th to first in a few hundred feet because the entire field wrecked.

Par for the course around these parts.

“It’s called the good Lord looking after us,” Austin Dillon said Sunday evening, nearly a full 24 hours after the Coke Zero Sugar (Firecracker) 400 was supposed to start. “Man, we’re in the playoffs.”

More on that in a bit.

In other news, Justin Haley takes a shot at NASCAR before thinking better of it, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s mansion got robbed by a group of crazies, someone won a million dollars on a four-driver Daytona parlay, and A.J. Allmendinger went bat-bleep insane after Friday’s Xfinity (Busch) race.

Four tires and fuel, baby. Monday Morning Pit-Stop is a live!

Justin Haley Slams NASCAR, Then Takes It Back

So, Dillon won, Ryan Blaney barely got into the playoffs and Martin Truex Jr. was the first driver out.

We all caught up?

It was a crazy day at the Speedway, with a couple pretty mammoth wrecks. At one point, Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford had all four tires off the ground in the tri-oval, while the final ‘Big One’ took out pretty much everybody you’ve ever heard of.

Seriously, Dillon was just about the only person in Daytona not involved in this mayhem.

Now, all of that started (allegedly) when rain made the track just slick enough for folks to lose grip entering the turn. Half the track was still sunny, the other half was drizzly, and NASCAR decided it was still OK enough to let ’em keep racing.

Justin Haley was one of those fellas up front who got caught up in the mess.

“What the f–k was that, it was f—–g pouring! What the f–k was that?!” Haley calmly said over the radio.

Now, some are calling BS on Haley’s “it was pouring” line, while others are in his corner. This cat was at the race and gives us a little glimpse.

Now, as someone who was also at the track, I don’t know that “pouring” was the right word for it. But I also wasn’t anywhere close to where Haley was when all hell broke loose, so who knows.

In any event, Haley brought it down a notch or two during the rain delay. Can’t imagine why.

Proud of everyone at @KauligRacing, got my laps mixed up there after a hit that hard. Nothing anyone could of done! Just a series of unfortunate events, but thankful to @NASCAR for building safe race cars and all they do! Ready to go trophy hunting for @MattKaulig next week! — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) August 28, 2022

NASCAR Fan Wins $1 Million Daytona Parlay

OK, let’s get to the good stuff.

Daytona is always one of those races where you can put some money down on a couple longshots and actually have a (decent) chance of cashing in.

I mean, look at the guy we were just talking about! Justin Haley won this race a few years back and had absolutely no business doing so. Very rarely does the favorite actually win at Daytona, and you’re usually left with a pack of no-names running up front with 10 to go.

Which is exactly what happened Sunday.

And, boy, did those ‘nobodies’ make someone very rich (well, relatively speaking).

#StackingDennys podcast listener wins ONE MILLION BUCKS I am so happy for them!!! I love doing the pod with @FanRacingOnline … never know when we'll change life AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9A40AT7ogb — Nick Giffen (@RotoDoc) August 28, 2022

Have a damn day!

Ya’ll wanna know how many combined top-10s those four drivers had this year before Daytona? One.

Honestly, it wasn’t an awful bet to place. Ragan’s previously won at Daytona and the other three just had to stay far enough back to avoid the wrecks – which they obviously did.

Those three, minus Ragan, also helped out our good buddy Jason, too.

Not a bad way to start the week!

NASCAR Driver Just “Happy To Be Alive” After Daytona

One more story from the track before we check in on Rick Stenhouse’s house.

A.J. Allmendinger started on the pole and finished third in Friday’s Xfinity race, and was in no mood to stick around after the checkers.

If you didn’t see the end of the Xfinity (Busch) race, go take a look. There were approximately 17 crashes over the final 10 laps, the shrapnel was flying, and the tow-trucks were all over the place.

Some people love superspeedway racing. Some don’t.

Allmendinger, in case you couldn’t tell, is more of a road course guy.

Moorish Nation Couple Robs Ricky Stenhouse. Jr.

All right, as we head to Darlington for one of the best races of the year (seriously, tough to beat a little Southern 500 action after a full weekend of college football), let’s give you a little Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drama on your way out.

Apparently, Ricky’s $16 million Mooresville, North Carolina mansion was robbed by a South Carolina couple that says they did nothing wrong …

… because they’re members of the Moorish Nation.

For those who don’t know about the Moorish Nation, buckle up.

Folks in the Moorish Nation believe they hold sovereignty over the federal and state governments. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, that means members believe they are actually immune for the legal system, don’t have to pay taxes or go through the process of owning property.

Essentially, this group believes that Black people are foreign citizens not bound by law and their ancestors were original inhabitants, so they are entitled to everything and anything they want.

Shockingly, the Moorish National Republic also bills itself as its own government.

And this isn’t the first time the Moorish Nation has been on the loose in the area. Apparently, back in 2019, a couple was also arrested after attempting to take over a five-bedroom estate owned by family members of the mayor.

Ricky, by the way, finished 22nd Sunday at Daytona and missed the playoffs.

Tough week.

Off to Darlington!