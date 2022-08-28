NASCAR Goes Old School, Will Run Daytona Summer Race This Morning

Update: It’s time to party like it’s the 1970s!

Thanks to an all-day rain Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – NASCAR’s regular season finale – will go green at 10 a.m. this morning.

Sounds odd, right? But it used to be the norm for this summertime race back in the day.

10am start times are the same as the 80s and 90s. They were notoriously tough hot races for the drivers and teams. It’ll be hot, and slick tomorrow. I love it. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 28, 2022

Of course, this race also used to be run the week of July 4 up until a few years ago when it was moved to the end of August. That’s a story (complaint?) for another day, though.

In any event, the 16-driver playoff field will finally be settled this morning at Daytona … hopefully.

The forecast, ominous all day yesterday, improved slightly overnight. The radar looks good for an on-time start with showers not scheduled to hit until early afternoon.

Don’t be surprised if that changes, though. I hear the summer weather in Florida is unpredictable.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will lead the field to green. Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney are currently the last two drivers in the playoff bubble at day’s start, but a new winner could knock one of them out.

Oh yeah … the race is on CNBC for those watching at home.

No telling if Jim Cramer will be in the pits or not. I’ll report back.

Here’s your Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. Check back throughout the morning for updates from the track.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

1. Kyle Larson

2. Chase Elliott

3. Joey Logano

4. Daniel Suarez

5. Christopher Bell

6. Tyler Reddick

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Chris Buescher

9. Michael McDowell

10. Alex Bowman

11. Erik Jones

12. Ross Chastain

13. Martin Truex Jr.

14. Austin Cindric

15. Cole Custer

16. Ryan Blaney

17. William Byron

18. Justin Haley

19. Denny Hamlin

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Austin Dillon

22. Kyle Busch

23. Ty Gibbs

24. Brad Keselowski

25. Ty Dillon

26. Chase Briscoe

27. Aric Almirola

28. Daniel Hemric

29. Harrison Burton

30. Bubba Wallace

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Todd Gilliland

33. Cody Ware

34. David Ragan

35. Landon Cassill

36. BJ McLeod

37. Noah Gragson