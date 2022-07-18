NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Selling His Insane North Carolina House That Has A Few Acres To Mow – $15,995,000

This shall serve as your reminder that NASCAR drivers, even those TWO career Cup wins, make serious money and tend to spend it on insane properties and houses. Over the weekend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who used to be in a serious relationship with Danica Patrick, listed his Mooresville, North Carolina mansion for a whopping $15,995,000.

We’re talking about a guy who has two wins — both came in 2017; currently 25th in the Cup standings — and he’s living in a crazier pad than random NBA power forwards with $300 million guaranteed contracts. It’s one thing for NASCAR living-legend Tony Stewart to own an insane house that looks like a giant Bass Pro Shop because the guy had a ton of success and was on top of the sport.

It’s mind-blowing stuff to learn that Stenhouse is sitting on a pad that would make ruthless Saudi killers gasp.

We’re talking five big bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread out over 10,000 sq. ft. It’s big. It’s beautiful and it has one helluva spread of lawn to mow. We’re talking 140 acres. We’re talking a gated property that is so big that it has it’s own roads, multiple roads that circle the property.

From Ricky’s realtor:

World-class equestrian estate situated on 140acres offering the ultimate in luxury living. Stunning 9000+sqft renovated residence w/ an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana & putting green. Top of the line equestrian facilities greet you as you enter the gated drive w/ meticulously maintained grounds framed by white fenced pastures & paddocks. 5500sqft European-style stables w/ 18 custom arch 10×14 stalls including self-waterers & rubber matting, 136’x240’ lighted & enclosed covered arena w/ viewing area, 60’ covered solid-wall round pen, 1650sqft pole barn, & stable lounge w/ attached climate-controlled 18 locker tack room. Fitness training facility/shop, detached garages & more.

Now for the details that the realtors always leave out for the rich people who buy these houses. It’s 8.5 miles to the nearest Starbucks. Walmart and Costco are right next to Starbucks. Mooresville Dragway is 2.1 miles. DEI HQ is 5.2 miles.

Put it this way, Ricky’s mansion and spread is the perfect property for an up-and-coming NASCAR driver who wants to live down the road from the shop and wants to live like he’s NASCAR royalty.

Move in and stay until the sponsors dry up.

Mortgage: Around $89,000 a month before you start to add up the costs of maintaining the estate…think of the landscaping team you’ll need to hire!