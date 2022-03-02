Buy Tony Stewart’s Indiana Mansion — It’s A Massive Bass Pro Shop!

Videos by OutKick

Are you looking to buy your very own Bass Pro Shop mansion on 400-plus acres of hunting lands with a lower level that will leave grown men gasping when they come over to fish and hunt?

Then you need to buy Tony Stewart’s six-bedroom, 11 bathroom dream residence for $30,000,000.

(Excuse me while I catch my breath after scrolling through the photos. This place is straight out of a fantasy.)

Sitting 49 miles south of Lucas Oil Stadium, Tony really thought of everything for the man who has money to buy everything. From the bowling lanes, to the golf simulator, to the mini-casino, to the man-sized bar, to the TV walls, to the classy billiards room, Tony Stewart went out and built the house that us men actually want to live in.

Why sell? It’s unclear, but it could have something to do with Tony marrying drag racer Leah Pruett and not having enough time to live the bachelor life back in Indiana. One minute you love the massive Bass Pro hunting lodge, the next minute you’re in love with a drag racer.

Life comes at you fast and sometimes that means dumping the dream mansion on the Indiana real estate market.

From Tony’s Realtor®:

The finest property ever offered for sale in the state of Indiana, Hidden Hollow Ranch. At 20,000 square feet of rustic luxury, this home built of lodgepole pine from the Northern Rockies sits on 415 wooded acres with a 9-acre stocked lake.

Elk, deer, and turkey are abundant on this licensed hunting preserve. Two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry. Great room features an 8700-gallon freshwater aquarium. Kitchen with exquisite finishes and hibachi grill with commercial-grade exhaust system. Six ensuite bedrooms with breathtaking views.

Lower level includes bowling alley, game area, golf-simulator room, and lighted onyx bar. Guesthouse and large workshop on property. Less than an hour from Indianapolis International Airport.

Yeah, I’ll be at the golf simulator. Call me 15 minutes before dinner is ready so I have time to make it all the way up to the dining room in time.

Now for the real important stuff:

• Taco Bell is five miles to the east

• Walmart’s in the same area

• Bass Pro is 68 miles south near Louisville

Mortgage: Somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000 per month if you can find a bank willing to finance this spread for 30 years. Keep in mind, the private hunts on the land will help pay that mortgage. Now add in costs for staff to run this place. You better make huge money!

Via Zillow.com / Listing by Carrie Holle of Compass Indiana, LLC

