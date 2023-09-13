Narc Alert: Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Ratted Out Other Players To Feds

Videos by OutKick

Alex Rodriguez has had many titles and positions throughout his life.

Be it a Yankees World Series Champion to a Shark Tank entrepreneur to the Minnesota Timberwolves owner and plenty more.

He can now add the term ‘rat’ to his resume as well.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Rodriguez personally gave out the names of fellow MLB players that were using illegal PED’s to the FBI during the Steroid Era investigations in the early 2010’s.

Alex Rodriguez reportedly gave names to the FBI about MLB players using steroids and PEDs. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

RODRIGUEZ DENIED TAKING STEROIDS AT FIRST

A-Rod reportedly told the feds in 2014 that Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch told him that Manny Ramirez, Ryan Bruan and “one other All-Star player” were mentioned. Rodriguez decided to rat, or I mean “talk” to the feds after he was given his own 211 game suspension from baseball as well. I can only imagine what would have happened if Manny knew this and saw A-Rod out back during this time period. A-Rod’s pearly whites probably wouldn’t be as shiny today.

The next time A-Rod is selling you one of his massive amount of products that you don’t need remember this; We’ve now learned that Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs to baseball and federal officials on that day he sat down with them in 2014. Meanwhile at the same time, Rodriguez continued to deny publicly that he ever took steroids as he played all of us for fools. He also admitted to authorities that he lied to Yankees President Randy Levine about ever knowing Bosch when approached by Levine in 2012.

Rodriguez received immunity from any prosecution in return for his cooperation. Ultimately, the feds would use the information to arrest Bosch and several others – although no MLB players were arrested. (Manny Ramirez and Ryan Braun suffered previous suspensions for their PED use).

A-Rod admitted to steroid use to FBI officials in 2014. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

RODRIGUEZ LIED TO THE YANKEES AS WELL

A-Rod refused comment to ESPN’s bombshell report despite having a current contract with ESPN in which he co-hosts the KayRod broadcast on ESPN2. He last played a professional game in 2016.

Honestly I can’t even say I’m surprised about A-Rod being a Narc.

Even as a diehard Yankees fan there’s always been something phony about Rodriguez. I felt like he always came across like a know-it-all while also judging and playing the rest of us as idiots. He’s the epitome of “cringe,” while trying to look perfect and come across right in everything he says. No wonder he was so taken back by former teammate Doug Mientkiewiz calling him out for being a fraud… it was true!

Anyone who has interacted with A-Rod says that he knows the game of baseball perhaps better than anyone else. But it’s everything else that comes along with him that just makes people not be able to stand him at times. It’s like he’s always chasing something rather than just being a chill guy.

Come to think of it, no wonder A-Rod was on Shark Tank. He and the other narc Mark Cuban probably get along just fine with each other.

Hell, maybe we should call it “Narc Tank.”