Former Teammate Doug Mientkiewicz Unloads On Alex Rodriguez: ‘He’s Going To Die A Lonely Man’

It doesn’t sound like Doug Mientkiewicz and Alex Rodriguez will be grabbing beers together anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast with A.J. Pierzynski and Scott Braun, Mientkiewicz launched a tirade against A-Rod, slamming him for his steroid use and even attacking his personal life.

Rodriguez was famously suspended for the entire 2014 season for his use of performance enhancing drugs. And Mientkiewicz took that personally.

“It’s painful,” Mientkiewicz said. “It’s like, wait a minute. Do you forget you got suspended 200 games? It’s like, come on, man. Stop it. I get it.

“I played a power position and didn’t have any. Did it cross my mind? Of course. You thought about it. But I was like, ‘You know what? I want to be able to walk when I’m 50.'”

Doug Mientkiewicz played with Alex Rodriguez for the Yankees in 2007. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

For the record, 47-year-old A-Rod can still walk. At least for now.

Mientkiewicz played with A-Rod at Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, Fla., and briefly with the New York Yankees in 2007.

Back in 2009, though, Mientkiewicz said he never saw Rodriguez use steroids in high school.

“From my perspective, it would be 99.9% impossible for us not to know,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

But that doesn’t mean he won’t hold grudges from high school. Mientkiewicz claims Rodriguez doesn’t maintain friendships with his former Westminster teammates and, because of that, “he’s going to die a lonely man.”

This is bad news for people like me, who keep in touch with approximately two of my high school classmates.

“I’m still friends with my high school team,” Mientkiewicz said. “We still text often, not as often as we should, but we still text, group thread, constantly badgering each other. He’s just distant from it. I don’t care how good or how great you become and how far your career goes, you never forget your high school dudes.”

So, in other words, he’s mad A-Rod doesn’t want to be best friends with him.

But then he got personal.

“This whole ‘father of the year’ stuff, God bless him with his daughters, because it’s got to come a long way,” Mientkiewicz said. “But it’s like, ‘You’re just trying to get into heaven now.'”

Doug, my dude… chill out.