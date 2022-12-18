A-Rod, New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro Make It Instagram Official With Christmas Celebration Post

Merry Christmas A-Rod! Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram over the weekend to make it official with his new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro.

The former MLB slugger posted a picture that featured Cordeiro, a 42-year-old fitness model, along with A-Rod’s two teenage daughters Natasha and Ella.

A-Rod, 47, has been linked to Cordeiro for a few months but never posted about it on social media. That changed Saturday.

On his main Instagram page, he posted the pic and the caption:

A-Rod, Jac Cordeiro Are An Official Item

Additionally, on Rodriguez’s Instagram Stories, he posted a series of more pictures.

Cordeiro is Alex Rodriguez’s latest public relationship since the former New York Yankees slugger dated singer Jennifer Lopez. A-Rod and J-Lo were an item for many years, but never married. They broke it off in April 2021.

Rodriguez also was romantically linked with fitness model Kathryne Padgett

Cordeiro and A-Rod have been spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills and courtside at a Timberwolves game. He also is a frequent commenter in Cordeiro’s posts on Instagram.

