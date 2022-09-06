ARod & Fitness Model Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Split Up

Cue Coldplay, ARod is single again.

What started as a date at a January 49ers-Packers playoff game and bloomed into a relationship that saw Alex Rodriguez and bikini fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett suckin’ down ice cream on their European yacht-cation, is now finished, according to Page Six.

“They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good,” a well-placed source told the tabloid outlet.

Translation: ARod, 47, who famously played Coldplay’s “Fix You” as a tribute to Jennifer Lopez after their dramatic split, is shopping for a new Ferrari.

According to the experts who’ve been tracking ARod’s social media presence, the Texas native has been “noticeably absent” from the slugger’s engagements after spending plenty of quality time with Rodriguez through the first half of 2022.

But, the writing was clearly on the wall for Padgett after she was never really brought up by Rodriguez on his Instagram page. Ladies, let’s be clear here, if ARod isn’t showing you off on his Instagram page, he’s going to dump you back into the sea like Leonardo DiCaprio.

And then it’s time to cue Coldplay.

To her credit, Kat hasn’t deleted all the special moments with ARod like the time he snapped a photo of his shredded ex standing on the mound at Oakland Coliseum or the professionally-shot video of their European vacation.

#neverforget the great times, Kat.

Meanwhile, ARod will have a new girlfriend by the end of the year.