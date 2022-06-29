ARod’s Girlfriend Dumps Out More Photos Of Their Wild European Yacht-cation

Eight months ago, ARod’s new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett was living the life of a girlfriend who enjoyed quiet nights out with her boyfriend Ty, an outdoorsman. There’s probably no way Ty could’ve dreamt up a scenario where his girl would be on a yacht-cation with ARod by the summer of 2022.

But here we are with bikini fitness competitor Padgett hooked up with the retired MLB slugger and just coming down off the high of being ARod’s rebound girlfriend after his gut-wrenching breakup with JLo.

“Thanks for the memories Ibiza,” Padgett wrote on Instagram this week without mentioning ARod by name.

What a yacht-cation it was for the former college soccer player at the University of St. Thomas in Texas. Her and ARod hit up Naples, Sorrento, Positano, Capri, Corsica, St. Tropez and Nice as their yacht made its way around Europe while Padgett’s old boyfriend, Ty, was back home in Texas training his hunting dog.

That right there is how quickly life can change on a dime for bikini fitness competitors and any other woman who ends up as ARod’s arm candy. One minute you’re eating at Outback before a country concert, the next minute you’re on a yacht eating escargot off ARod’s abs.

*I don’t have direct evidence Kat Padgett did such a thing, but it’s a vision I have of how ARod yacht-cations go.*

Poor Ty had to see things from this yacht-cation like ARod filming Kat working on her shoulders before jumping off the back of the boat into the bluest waters in the world. He had to see things like ARod and Kat saluting each other with their ice cream cones. He had to come to terms with things like ARod & Kat sharing a romantic night of wine and conversation with other couples atop the yacht.

Ty has to stay strong through all this.

Use this story to your advantage in the bars. Think of all the sympathy pouring out Ty’s way. ARod, who dated the likes of Madonna and Cameron Diaz long before JLo, seemingly stole this guy’s woman.

Don’t let this moment go to waste Ty. Let Kat have her romantic vacation with ARod. He’ll be bored in another year and he’ll move on. Meanwhile, around town ladies will know your story. They’ll never forget the heartache you must’ve felt.