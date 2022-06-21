Swole Is The Goal: ARod’s Girlfriend Gets A Pump In On Their Italian Vacation

Content machines ARod and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett were at it again Monday with the slugger behind the camera as his fitness model girlfriend got swole and then jumped into ocean waters in some undisclosed location.

If you’ve been on a vacation of your own and haven’t been following along, ARod rented out a ship for yet another summer vacation that includes Padgett, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and his wife/singer Jessie James Decker. Others have joined the fray over the last week, but these are the main actors who have been pumping out content for the tabloids.

Padgett, who got off to a slow start this year as the girlfriend that ARod wouldn’t admit was his girlfriend, seems to be full bore now as there’s no longer a cat-and-mouse game over how serious ARod is with this relationship.

She’s officially living the yacht life with ARod and that means she can just be herself. If she needs to get the shoulders swole, there’s a gym for that on this yacht. If she needs to get a cardio swim in with her shoulder press supersets, she just jumps off the yacht.

Did you see this type of performance out of J Lo? Hell no you didn’t. She was too busy bitching and moaning as if life is just so damn hard when you’re worth nine figures. Spare me, darling.

That’s why this Padgett thing seems to be working for ARod. He’s 46 and clearly not ready to get old. Padgett is reportedly 25!

You’re damn right she’s full of energy.

Let’s be real here for a minute. ARod should be on whatever he needs to be on to keep up with this machine. Should he be injecting that crap Frank Thomas is pimping on Bally Sports or late-night on the Golf Channel? Hell yes, inject it straight into ARod’s veins.

HGH? Hell yeah, give it to me!

Blood doping like Lance Armstrong who magically rode up those mountains like he was possessed?

Oh yeah, give me that crap too! Give it all to me.

If I have ARod’s money and an all-gas, no brake 25-year-old fitness model I am on the best stuff that Jeff Bezos can get his hands on.