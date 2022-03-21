ARod & His New Shredded Girlfriend Are Still Going Strong

ARod and shredded girlfriend Kathryne Padgett, who made her big debut at the 49ers-Packers game where she was spotted by Fox cameras, are still going strong, according to content pumped out by Padgett.

While these two keep acting like they just happen to be in the same place at the same time, it’s clear that things are heating up between ARod and the bikini fitness competitor. That was Padgett, bronzed for competition, courtside with Bobby Flay this weekend in Minneapolis where, shocker, ARod was photographed with Bobby Flay.

I see Bobby Flay got the A-Lister seat down by ARod at today’s Wolves/Bucks game. You could have had those seats ⁦@KFANRosen. Bring ancho chiles next time! pic.twitter.com/c9lvoqMknE — husyrdaddi (@DavidHusyrdaddi) March 19, 2022

It was less than a year ago when the former slugger was down so bad after a breakup with Jennifer Lopez that he was posting in memoriam videos of their relationship with Coldplay’s classic “Fix You” playing in the background.

The guy was in a terrible place, but he seemed to cheer up later in the year when, for his birthday, he rented out a massive yacht and had friends, including sideline reporter Melanie Collins, come to party with him.

Now, with the introduction of Padgett’s gun show, it seems like ARod, who has always had a thing for women with guns, is right back in his sweet spot. The guy owns a piece of an NBA franchise — Minnesota — and he has a bikini fitness competitor girlfriend who looks strong in a basketball uni.

Dare we say ARod is BACK?