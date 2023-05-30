Mark Cuban Will Now Be Known As Narc Cuban

Videos by OutKick

During Monday night’s snooze of a Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, Mark Cuban decided to hop on Twitter and bizarrely ask fans about illegal streaming.

Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I'm curious how prevalent it is. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2023

“Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celtics right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream? I’m curious how prevalent it is,” the Dallas Mavericks and Shark Tank entrepreneur asked his over 8.8 million Twitter followers.

Sure, Mark.

I always hated when my dad would say “I was born at night, but not last night,” but now I know EXACTLY what he meant.

Two immediate red flags went up when people read Cuban’s tweet. “Got a personal question…” followed by “I’m curious…” is an immediate antenna-raising alert, especially when one is partaking in ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES like pirated streams.

You can’t fool me, Narc Cuban.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban asked fans about illegally streaming games. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

THE HEAT FACE THE NUGGETS IN THE NBA FINALS

Honestly, Mark Cuban’s tweet was more entertaining last night than the game itself, which ended in the Miami Heat absolutely wrecking the Celtics 103-84.

The responses went exactly how you’d expect.

Fed. ☝🏻 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2023

“Who is watching on a pirated stream?” pic.twitter.com/GgDd8F61qa — HawksMuse (@HawksMuse) May 30, 2023

Then you had this genius who alerted the feds that he illegally streams pretty much… everything. Good luck with those legal bills, buddy.

Don’t sign a contact with Bally’s is the right answer. Something is wrong with the world when the only way a fan that lives in their team’s home state can watch a game is by being extorted into one cable provider. The only way for fans to fight back IS TO STREAM IT ILLEGALLY. — Nick Eberts (@nicholaseberts) May 30, 2023

Or this Mavs fan who asked why the team is still employing center Dwight Powell despite averaging just 6.7 pts per game and getting $33 million guranteed.

I got a personal question for you. Why is Dwight Powell still on the mavs? I’m curious. — whristan (@whristan) May 30, 2023

BUT WAIT…

I have to admit I even got involved in the Cuban hazing last night by asking the serious questions… whatever happened to one of Cuban’s first Shark Tank acquisitions of the guy who draws cats for people?!

Also. What happened to the guy who from Shark Tank that is drawing cats that you bought. Is he still doing that. pic.twitter.com/SsKXIH2SB8 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) May 30, 2023

Hell, 535 likes on it so that people really want to know what happened to the cat guy. (After looking into it during the third quarter last night, I found out he’s booked out for a full YEAR in advance to draw people… a cat.)

CABLE ISSUES

Some fans however did try to be serious and were begging Cuban to do something about the ongoing Ballys Sports debacle currently going on.

Bally’s is terrible. I have to get Fubo for that. But guess what? Fubo doesn’t have TNT. The whole system is a mess now — Dooner 🏴‍☠️ (@TimothyDooner) May 30, 2023

To be fair I’m a Thunder fan, and when Bally took over it made me watch less. I absolutely hate their software. — JonnyVox (@JonnyVox11) May 30, 2023

It’s unclear what exactly Cuban’s intentions were when he asked about illegal streaming. I can say that the amount of people I know or see on socials pirating games and events seems to have risen tremendously in recent years – especially as cord cutting takes precedent. However, I mostly see it with NFL games as well as UFC or WWE events.

But as we’ve seen on Shark Tank, Cuban is always calculating something. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s announced as some head of a streaming media enterprise in the coming months.

Either that, or being given a medal by the FBI.