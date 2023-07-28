Alex Rodriguez May Be Leaving ESPN To Work Exclusively For Fox

Videos by OutKick

Alex Rodriguez may soon be joining FOX full-time.

The former 3x American League MVP and World Series Champion is reportedly in talks for big money from the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If a deal is worked out, FOX would have exclusive rights to A-Rod, meaning he would no longer be able to be an analyst on ESPN. However, it wouldn’t be implemented until after this season.

Rodriguez currently does double duty on both networks. He serves as a FOX baseball analyst with a prominent role during the MLB playoffs alongside Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz and newcomer Derek Jeter.

Alex Rodriguez may be joining FOX full time as a baseball analyst. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

ALEX RODRIGUEZ’S “KAYROD” CAST ON ESPN2 HAS BEEN DOING WELL

He also is an ESPN analyst where he is a co host on ESPN’s “KayRod” cast with New York Yankees television PBP host Michael Kay. There’s no word what would happen with the KayRod cast should Rodriguez leave, although the duo have seen an immense growth in ratings lately with over 11% of the entire audience tuning in this past Sunday night. (Personally, if Rodriguez does leave, I hope they keep the alt-cast with Kay and bring in another player. It’s a refreshing way to watch games and fans seem to like it, same as the Manningcast)

It’s unclear what Rodriguez’s new role at FOX would be. He obviously has experience in both pre and postgame settings and has called a handful of games as an on-air analyst. Anyone who has seen him broadcast knows that A-Rod knows the game as good or better than anyone. He’s talented in what he does – albeit sometimes annoying because let’s be honest, it’s Alex Rodriguez.

A full-time gig would be the latest venture for Rodriguez, who has also grown as an entrepreneur with multiple partnerships in recent years. Most recently he became a joint owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves with billionaire Marc Lore.