Musician Tori Kelly Hospitalized, In Serious Condition After Collapsing Over Reported Blood Clots

Pop star Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after collapsing shortly after complaining that her heart was beating rapidly. Friends immediately drove her to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital where she was placed in the ICU in “serious condition,” after reportedly being out of consciousness “for a while.”

TMZ is reporting that doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs and are working to determine if they are near her heart as well.

TORI KELLY HAD BLOOD CLOTS THROUGHOUT BODY

It’s the latest example of what has become an alarming trend in blood clot related issues – especially involving otherwise healthy individuals.

Most recently, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was found to have an “alarming” amount of blood clots in his legs and lungs. That follows the heart attack death of 28-year-old-basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames in June. Last year, former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced that he had to receive atrial fibrillation on his heart after it started beating erratically.

Tori Kelly was hospitalized after losing consciousness due to blood clot related issues. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for F*ck Cancer)

QUESTIONS ABOUT BLOOD CLOTS

The 2x Grammy-Award winning artist was planning a comeback this year after being relatively out of the public spotlight the last few years. She recently released her latest single “Missin U.”

Although the cause of Tori Kelly’s blood clots is unclear, the fact of the matter is many people believe that there is something weird going on. There’s certainly been peculiar timing in the rise of myocarditis and blood clot related issues in recent years. Both have been linked to the Covid vaccines.

Whether it’s related to the vaccine or not, it’s all the reason why medical professionals like those in Australia should be doing MORE research, not less.