Cleveland Browns WR Marquise Goodwin Has ‘Alarming’ Blood Clots In Legs And Lungs

Videos by OutKick

Marquise Goodwin has blood clots in his legs and lungs, the Cleveland Browns announced Friday.

The veteran wide receiver said he began feeling discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during team workouts this spring. A check-up revealed the clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said.

We have declared non-football illness to WR Marquise Goodwin.



📰 » https://t.co/erFUjZugRe pic.twitter.com/QItaCMln2M — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 21, 2023

Goodwin has been placed on the non-football illness list and will miss the start of Training Camp.

“It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God,” he said. “The only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Currently, the team does not have a timetable for his return.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” Goodwin said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Goodwin said the Browns are supporting him, and he is still able to attend meetings and practices — as a spectator, of course.

“I’m grateful for that,” he said. “Hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He signed with the Browns in free agency this offseason after spending 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 32-year-old has played in 102 career games and has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards.