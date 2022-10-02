J.J. Watt Gets Out Ahead Of News Leak, Reveals Terrifying Health News That Won’t Stop Him From Playing

JJ Watt will be playing against the Panthers. However, earlier this week, it may not have looked like that would be the case.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end got out ahead of a report on Sunday morning and revealed that he suffered a health scare on Wednesday. Watt had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

Watt wanted to get out ahead of the media, so that he could tell his story his way. The 33-year-old said he is okay and will be on the field this weekend.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.



I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.



That’s it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022

Atrial fibrillation, shortened to A-Fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm. The heart’s upper chambers (atria) get out of sync with the lower chambers (ventricles) and the two beat out of coordination.

While the condition may not always show symptoms, when they do appear, they include shortness of breath, fatigue, and palpitations. Whether Watt was showing symptoms or not is unclear, but he is very lucky to have caught the A-Fib when he did.

Obviously, anything related to heart health is a very big concern. However, A-Fib is not uncommon and it is not usually life-threatening or considered a serious issue for people who are otherwise healthy.

Modern medicine can treat the ailment with drugs, minimally invasive surgery, or electrical shock. Watt, as we know, is in peak physical shape and was able to receive treatment on Thursday, get his heart back in sync, and get back on the field.

He would not be allowed to play without proper medical clearance, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t a superhuman. Watt’s heart was beating out of rhythm just three days ago and he is going to take the field against the Panthers today.

In response to JJ Watt’s health news, the NFL community was quick to wish him well.

Life is bigger than football.

Glad you are OK. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022

Most importantly, glad to hear that you are ok 🙏 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

🙏🏾. Glad all is well — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 2, 2022

What could have been a very dire, serious situation appears to have been the best case scenario. Watt wanted to make sure that people knew he was okay before a reporter described the situation differently.