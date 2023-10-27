‘Mr. Pfizer’ Chant Breaks Out During Pat McAfee Show, Further Showing The Disconnect Between Sane People And The Media

Videos by OutKick

Sane Americans and the majority of the sports media don’t see eye to eye. I don’t think I’m breaking news to you here — if you’re reading this, you’re an OutKick fan, which means you’re sane — but if you needed further proof, you got it during the Pat McAfee show Friday afternoon in Utah.

McAfee, who people weirdly hate all of a sudden, did his normal ESPN/YouTube show from Utah’s campus ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Utes and Oregon.

The ex-punter had ex-Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the progrum, as he calls it, and the two started talking a little Taylor Swift.

For starters, everyone immediately started booing because we’re all so tired of Taylor Swift at this point. It’s not even really her fault, but that’s not the point here.

After the boos calmed down, another chant started up …

Mr. Pfizer! Mr. Pfizer! Mr. Pfizer!

(That noise you hear during it is probably one of the liberal suits back in Bristol SWEATING).

The usual suspects will lose it over today’s Pat McAfee’s show

That’s good stuff right there from the good people of Salt Lake City. Bravo. Funny is funny, and that’s funny — unless, of course, you’re one of the losers in the media who can’t stop whining about the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee relationship.

And buddy, let me tell you, there are a TON of them out there. I’ve lost count at this point.

Awful Announcing, which of course wrote about the above clip, had this little gem in their story:

“Don’t forget, this is John Stockton state,” added one of his co-hosts, alluding to the former Utah Jazz star having evolved into an anti-vax and conspiracy theory nutjob.

And then this one:

McAfee tends to play the critiques off, but so long as Rodgers keeps appearing to spout nonsense, he’ll keep hearing about it, whether it’s from critics or live crowds.

That’s one “nutjob” and one “spout nonsense” for those keeping count at home.

Now, let’s check in with Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel, who cried for literally eight minutes earlier this week that he was “terrified” of what Aaron Rodgers was doing on McAfee’s show.

Terrified!

At one point, he wrote that Anthony Fauci — yes, that Anthony Fauci — “led us out of the darkness” of COVID.

Unrelated, Fauci — who has gotten three shots and a dozen boosters at this point — just tested positive again for COVID. But yeah, Aaron Rodgers is the problem.

Absolutely astonishing that Fauci got COVID again after wearing a mask and getting every available vaccination dose and booster dose for three years



How in the world does the self described human embodiment of science itself keep testing positive? https://t.co/LnjQaLm1jf — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 27, 2023

I could go on and on and on — I’m sure there’s a Mike Freeman/Nancy Armour column floating around out there about the McAfee-Rodgers relationship — but it’s a Friday and I don’t have the time.

My point here is that the American people — the sane ones — aren’t “terrified” of Aaron Rodgers calling Travis Kelce “Mr. Pfizer.” We’re not falling for the liberal media’s outcry over “misinformation” on McAfee’s show.

We don’t care. We’re over it. We’re so far removed from any of the COVID stuff at this point it’s laughable.

Now, we make fun of it, as you can see. We mock it. We embrace the few athletes who are willing to call out the BS, like Travis Kelce getting his stupid booster shot on our TVs every 30 seconds.

And by the way, this is why I don’t understand why people all of a sudden hate Pat McAfee. Again, it’s a topic for another day, but THANK GOD for McAfee’s show on ESPN.

Without him, we wouldn’t get to hear sane people mocking Mr. Pfizer on live TV. I don’t know how long it’ll last because Disney has to be fuming over these (DISGUSTING!) antics, but I for one am enjoying the hell out of the ride.

The liberal media will surely have a field day with this one. Somewhere, Gregg Doyel is absolutely terrified watching this clip. Thoughts and prayers.

Most people, though, will see it and realize that most of the country is on the same team.

Thank God.

Long live nutjob John Stockton!