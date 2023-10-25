Indy Star’s Gregg Doyel Accuses Pat McAfee Of Being Aaron Rodgers’ Accomplice In Making Us ‘Less Safe’

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel went on an unhinged rant in a recent article, excoriating both Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers for disagreeing with his incorrect opinions.

Doyel started his column by saying “The war is over – the good guys won,” referencing that in his totally disconnected from reality world, the “science” following left beat COVID by wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

And it gets significantly worse from there.

“Even with vaccines, are people still testing positive? Well, yes,” Doyel said. “They still test positive for the flu despite flu vaccines, too, but most of us understand vaccine efficacy is a numbers game. We’re playing the odds, most of us, and the odds of this world beating Covid – and not vice versa – went up with every person who took the vaccine.”

Except, of course, Doyel’s ideological allies said the exact opposite. The CDC, vaccine manufacturers and other “experts” that agreed with his political views said that their vaccine was 100% effective. Not that it slightly reduced the odds of infection, or more accurately, that it was completely ineffective at reducing infections.

All the vaccine mandates and passports that Doyel undoubtedly supported were completely ineffective at reducing the odds of “beating COVID,” a factual reality that’s been confirmed by multiple studies.

But instead of criticizing the misinformation from his political team, Doyel goes after Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee. Why? Because Rodgers has the audacity to doubt Dr. Fauci.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Doyel Spreads Misinformation While Criticizing Aaron Rodgers For Misinformation

In one of the most ironic series of sentences ever written, once again Doyel references himself as one of the “good guys” because he followed orders, believed in provable lies, and didn’t spread the misinformation that Rodgers spreads: “…but mass vaccines have led to mass victory. Herd immunity, you might say. The good guys, those of us who made or administered or simply took the vaccine, we won it.”

Not only is this unhinged “good guys” vs. “bad guys” framing embarrassing, it’s patently false.

Everywhere on earth, the mass vaccination campaign had no impact whatsoever on the spread of the virus. Australia, as one example, got over 90% of its population over the age of 12 vaccinated…and then cases exploded, going from essentially nonexistent to nearly 110,000 cases per million people. Every day.

Similarly, South Korea, where nearly 90% of the population was fully vaccinated, saw cases explode to record levels after achieving one of the highest vaccination rates on earth.

If this is “mass victory,” you hate to imagine what “mass loss” would have looked like.

Doyel’s reality denial isn’t surprising; it is a requirement of his ideology after all, but after misleading his readers, he goes on to call McAfee an “accomplice” to Rodgers, who he believes every Tuesday says “something that makes us less safe.”

Something like telling readers that getting vaccinated makes them more protected against being infected by COVID maybe? That kind of less safe?

COVID Extremists Remain Permanently Detached From Reality

Doyel’s world view revolves around seeing himself and those on the political left as the “good guys,” and anyone disagreeing with him as the “bad guys.”

His third grade level thinking, though, reveals much about his ideology and why anti-free speech views have become so prominent on the left. Something that rears its head in his undeserved reverence for Dr. Fauci. Doyel believed that Fauci led “us out of the Covid darkness,” a nonsensical view derived entirely out of shared political beliefs.

Fauci repeatedly lied about masks, vaccine efficacy, school closures and lockdowns, causing immense harm to millions because he refused to admit he was wrong.

Thankfully, Doyel doesn’t have the level of influence required to cause that much damage, but unquestioningly accepting anything that comes from the institutional left leads to the grade school analysis he usually writes.

Believing that his opinions make him the “good guy” shows why those on his side of the political aisle are so committed to censoring anyone who dissents from their often inaccurate orthodoxy. Rodgers may be right about some things and may be wrong about others. He’s certainly not wrong to mock Dr. Fauci, considering how comprehensively Fauci failed during the pandemic.

But to Doyel, allowing him to speak publicly on a television show is an inexcusable outrage, all because he didn’t buy into misinformation that easily ensnared Doyel. Believing what Fauci and the left’s preferred “experts” say hook, line and sinker is the only acceptable path, you see.

As is so often the case, by making himself out to be the “good guy,” Doyel revealed that the COVID extremists like himself are incapable of accepting reality or acknowledging mistakes.

Their fragile egos, unearned sense of superiority and misplaced morality won’t allow it.