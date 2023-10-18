Aaron Rodgers Takes Swipe At Dr. Fauci After Pat McAfee Perfectly Sets Him Up For Joke

Videos by OutKick

At this point, it’s as if Aaron Rodgers has made it a mission to mention something about COVID-19 or the vaccine during his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ and the QB kept his streak alive on Tuesday, this time taking a shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The bulk of the conversation during Rodgers’ Tuesday hit was centered around his Achilles rehab and how he was spotted over the weekend without crutches and actually throwing a few passes. Co-host AJ Hawk mentioned that Rodgers does things “his own way” which led McAee to joke that the Jets’ quarterback “defies science.”

If we’ve learned anything about Rodgers over the last few years it’s that if the word ‘science’ is said around him, he’s going to take that bait every single time, and he did exactly that.

“If science is Dr. Fauci, you’re dam right I’m defying science,” Rodgers said, as McAfee began laughing and admitting that he set him up for the zinger.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Rodgers has taken a jab at Dr. Fauci on McAfee’s show. Last week the 39-year-old said he’d like to team up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and debate Dr. Fauci and Travis Kelce on the vaccine.

Kelce caught the stray from Rodgers after selling out and becoming one of the new faces of Pfizer. Rodgers referred to him as ‘Mr. Pfizer‘ earlier this season.

