Aaron Rodgers Wants To Debate With Mr. Pfizer Travis Kelce, Suggests Partnering With Anthony Fauci And RFK Jr.

Aaron Rodgers wants all the smoke. He’s not ducking from a debate like most athletes who clutch their pearls once their beliefs are challenged.

Rodgers wants to debate, and he’s calling out both “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce and Dr. Anthony Fauci to challenge him in a 2-on-2 battle concerning vaccines.

Who did Rodgers pick for this potential debate as his partner? Independent presidential hopeful, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — who’s a longtime critic of government-mandated vaccines.

Amid rehab from his Achilles tear, Rodgers is still checking in with The Pat McAfee Show, and still throwing shots at pharma-zombies like Kelce, who’s now repping Pfizer in new commercials for the pharma company. We might’ve missed out on Elon vs. Zuck but this face-off can be just as big.

Aaron Rodgers / RFK, Jr. versus Travis Kelce / Anthony Fauci … Who You Got?

Rodgers — adamantly pro-choice in the vaccine debate — called out Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” last week. Kelce responded, saying he’s surprised to be part of a “vaccine war” against Rodgers over the innocent name-calling.

“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023

It’s all fun and games until someone asks salient questions about a government-mandated product.

The Jets QB told Kelce to relax and join him in a debate if he really wants to rep Pfizer’s vaccines and boosters for the sake of public health.

“Listen, you know, Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vaccine war with me. In fact, this ain’t a war, homie,” Rodgers responded, in typical California-cool approach.

Rodgers took it a step further, telling Kelce to cozy up with his beloved Dr. Fauci, who encouraged the lockdown mandates and to this day touts the vaccine as a requirement for the public.

“This is just a conversation,” Rodgers continued. “But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate… have me on the podcast. Come on the show this time. Let’s have a conversation.

“Like in John Wick 4, right? So we both have a second [man] to help us out. I’m going to take my man, RFK Jr. And he can have, you know, Tony Fauci or some other pharma guy, and we can have a conversation about this.”

McAfee replied, “Could you imagine Fauci and Kelce sitting down across from Aaron?”

No, we can’t imagine that, solely due to pharmabros’ brittle approach to debate. Since 2020, vaccine apologists and mask mandate freaks have cited their side as the scientific truth, without any wiggle room for debate.

Rodgers is fed up with the public’s brainless approach to mandated vaccines and wants to have an honest conversation about their effects on Americans of different health backgrounds.

Until Kelce and other pharmabros muster the courage to discuss it, the conversation will continue to be framed as a no-questions-asked “health mandate.”

In other words, the government forcing its will on the public.