Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Skips Class For The Beach

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond — isn’t ready for summer to end just yet.

Don’t blame her, either. The fifth year senior has been on an absolute rampage recently as the long hot days slowly turn into fall nights, and she doesn’t appear close to slowing down.

And even though the new school year is about to launch into action — along with the Bulldogs’ fall practice — St. Clair is hellbent on milking every last second of the summer season.

Beach > Class indeed!

Brylie St. Clair and Olivia Dunne are forces in the SEC

They don’t call her the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond for nothing, you know. I think anybody would agree with Brylie on her statement here, but I’m glad she reinforced her stance.

The beach is 100% better than class. Facts. We’re all excited for the fall, but it also means beach season officially ends, which is a bummer. It’s hot as hell out right now, but it’s also the absolute peak time of year for the social media influencer stars of the world, so it’s a delicate balance.

Brylie St. Clair has burst onto that scene this summer, and she’s cranked up the heat in recent weeks. The Mississippi State star has done most of her damage from the lake, though. This time, she’s on the beach, showing the versatility of a true veteran.

Now, is she the next Olivia Dunne? Some have already declared it a done deal, with one fan recently replying “Livvy who?”

As I said a few weeks ago, I think there’s plenty of NIL landscape for all the up-and-coming college stars to share the wealth. Olivia Dunne is the standard, but Brylie St. Clair, Andreea Dragoi and Sydney Smith can all co-exist in that same universe.

I do like how Brylie here is in the SEC — that adds a little juice to it all.

Different sports on the court — gymnastics and softball — but these two are both gunning for the same thing off of it, which is the top of the college influencer mountain.

Let the games begin!